Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Ken Roczen Diagnosed with Shingles

June 12, 2020 4:35pm | by:
Honda HRC's Ken Roczen has had a rough couple weeks thus far in Salt Lake City, Utah. After a podium finish at the first round back, Roczen has put up 5-10-5 scores and dropped to third in the 450SX class standings behind Cooper Webb.

Roczen had reported after the third round that he was experiencing breathing problems and was looking for ways to manage it. However, he announced today that he tested positive for shingles after a doctor visit that Sunday evening.

Here's an excerpt from an Instagram post by Roczen today:

"As everyone knows i have been dealing with the virus for a while now and it also turned out I tested positive for shingles last Sunday. I know everyone is sick of hearing it and so am I. Unfortunately those are things I can’t control. I can assure you i am doing my part to be ready and live healthy and doing all the things i can control."

With only three rounds remaining in the series, Roczen will have to endure the rest of the season fighting off illness. Read the full update from Roczen below:

SLC 4 was a bit better. Speed is great and i feel pretty good on the bike. 2 days is not enough time to get everything lined up again after a disaster race. As everyone knows i have been dealing with the virus for a while now and it also turned out i tested positive for shingles last Sunday. I know everyone is sick of hearing it and so am i. Unfortunately those are things i can’t control. I can assure you i am doing my part to be ready and live healthy and doing all the things i can control. Huge thank you to all my partners that have always supported me in these last few years and continue to do so ???????????? @honda_racing_us @redbull @foxracing @gopro @breitling @canyon_na ???? @align.with.us

