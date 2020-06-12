Ken Roczen Diagnosed with Shingles

Honda HRC's Ken Roczen has had a rough couple weeks thus far in Salt Lake City, Utah. After a podium finish at the first round back, Roczen has put up 5-10-5 scores and dropped to third in the 450SX class standings behind Cooper Webb.

Roczen had reported after the third round that he was experiencing breathing problems and was looking for ways to manage it. However, he announced today that he tested positive for shingles after a doctor visit that Sunday evening.

Here's an excerpt from an Instagram post by Roczen today:

"As everyone knows i have been dealing with the virus for a while now and it also turned out I tested positive for shingles last Sunday. I know everyone is sick of hearing it and so am I. Unfortunately those are things I can’t control. I can assure you i am doing my part to be ready and live healthy and doing all the things i can control."

With only three rounds remaining in the series, Roczen will have to endure the rest of the season fighting off illness. Read the full update from Roczen below: