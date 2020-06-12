450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie had surgery on his Achilles tendon in December before the championship and is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle had a bad crash in Glendale and sustained a serious concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.
Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo crashed and was run over at SLC 1. He sustained fractures in his back and will sit out the rest of supercross.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin tore his ACL, sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s out for supercross.
Dylan Merriam – PELVIS | OUT
Comment: Merriam crashed while practicing several months ago and sustained five fractures in his pelvis, dislocated his pelvis, and tore ligaments in the pelvis. He started walking roughly three weeks ago, but isn’t getting on a motorcycle any time soon.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin’s recovery from a knee injury sustained before the season is turning out to be a long one. He’s said on Instagram he hopes to be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he won’t be racing any supercross.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy broke his heel before the season in Australia. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
250SX WEST
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes is out after a big crash left him with a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist.
250SX EAST
Next 250SX East Region race: June 17, 2020 – Salt Lake City 6 Supercross
Jordan Bailey – THUMB
Comment: Bailey injured his thumb at SLC 3. He hopes to be ready for the next 250SX East race.
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION
Comment: Crown is out for the reminder of supercross due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE
Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee and is out for supercross.
Grant Harlan – WRIST
Comment: Harlan hopes to be back for the next 250SX East race after a crash left him with an extremely sore wrist.
Josh Hill – HIP
Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK
Comment: Marchbanks crashed at SLC 3. He’s sore but hopes to be back for the next 250SX East race.
Jordon Smith – KNEE
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.
Justin Thompson – FOOT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.