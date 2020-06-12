450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie had surgery on his Achilles tendon in December before the championship and is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle had a bad crash in Glendale and sustained a serious concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo crashed and was run over at SLC 1. He sustained fractures in his back and will sit out the rest of supercross.