Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Salt Lake City 5

Injury Report Salt Lake City 5

June 12, 2020 3:05pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie had surgery on his Achilles tendon in December before the championship and is focusing on being ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle had a bad crash in Glendale and sustained a serious concussion. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo crashed and was run over at SLC 1. He sustained fractures in his back and will sit out the rest of supercross.

Adam Cianciarulo will remained sidelined for the rest of supercross.
Adam Cianciarulo will remained sidelined for the rest of supercross. Align Media

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin tore his ACL, sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in St. Louis. He’s out for supercross.

Dylan Merriam – PELVIS | OUT

Comment: Merriam crashed while practicing several months ago and sustained five fractures in his pelvis, dislocated his pelvis, and tore ligaments in the pelvis. He started walking roughly three weeks ago, but isn’t getting on a motorcycle any time soon.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin’s recovery from a knee injury sustained before the season is turning out to be a long one. He’s said on Instagram he hopes to be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but he won’t be racing any supercross.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy broke his heel before the season in Australia. He’s back on the bike and is getting ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

250SX WEST

Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hayes is out after a big crash left him with a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist.

250SX EAST

Next 250SX East Region race: June 17, 2020 – Salt Lake City 6 Supercross

Jordan Bailey – THUMB

Comment: Bailey injured his thumb at SLC 3. He hopes to be ready for the next 250SX East race.

Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION

Comment: Crown is out for the reminder of supercross due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.

RJ Hampshire – KNEE

Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee and is out for supercross.

Grant Harlan – WRIST

Comment: Harlan hopes to be back for the next 250SX East race after a crash left him with an extremely sore wrist.

Grant Harlan looks to return to racing next Wednesday.
Grant Harlan looks to return to racing next Wednesday. Align Media

Josh Hill – HIP

Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK

Comment: Marchbanks crashed at SLC 3. He’s sore but hopes to be back for the next 250SX East race.

Jordon Smith – KNEE

Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.

Justin Thompson – FOOT

Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.

Read Now
August 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The August 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now