The 15th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Sunday, June 14, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 5 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Sunday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.
The sixth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the High Point GNCC in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, at High Point Raceway. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
TV | Online Schedule
GNCC Racing
- GNCC
High Point (GNCC)Sunday, June 14
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2020 Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|322
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|295
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|293
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|245
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|241
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|158
|2
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|148
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|147
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|126
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|115
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|166
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|163
|3
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|119
|4
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|105
|5
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|91
GNCC RACING
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|145
|2
|Josh Strang
|Inverell
|122
|3
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|78
|4
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|77
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|71
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|128
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|123
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|122
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|82
|5
|Liam Draper
|Auckland
|72
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|126
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|120
|3
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|96
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|92
|5
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|75
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|150
|2
|Tayla Jones
|114
|3
|Rachael Archer
|103
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|85
|5
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|70
OTHER INFO
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112
Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT
GNCC Racing
High Point Raceway
218 Taylortown Road
Mt Morris, PA 15349
Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT
Pro Bike—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT
track map
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
GNCC Racing
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Salt Lake City 5 Supercross Race Day Schedule
GNCC Racing
High Point GNCC Race Day Schedule
Sunday, June 14, 2020 - Bikes
6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)