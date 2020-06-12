Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
How To Watch: Salt Lake City 5 and High Point GNCC

How to Watch Salt Lake City 5 and High Point GNCC

June 12, 2020 2:00pm

The 15th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Sunday, June 14, at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 4:30 p.m. EDT/1:30 p.m. PDT on NBC Sports Gold

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 5 beginning at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Sunday. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.

The sixth round of the 2020 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at the High Point GNCC in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania, at High Point Raceway. GNCC Racing has confirmed there will be a camera crew at this event, therefore you can watch live on RacerTV.com all weekend. The pro quads start at 1 p.m. EDT/ 10 a.m. PDT on Saturday and pro bikes start at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule
Monster Energy Supercross

GNCC Racing

GNCC TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2020 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States322
2Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States295
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany293
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States245
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States241
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France158
2Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States148
3Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States147
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States126
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States115
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States166
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States163
3Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States119
4Jeremy Martin Millville, MN United States105
5Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States91
GNCC RACING

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States145
2Josh Strang Inverell Australia122
3Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States78
4Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States77
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States71
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States128
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States123
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States122
4Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States82
5Liam Draper Auckland New Zealand72
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States126
2Jason Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States120
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States96
4Nathan Ferderer Columbia Heights, MN United States92
5Michael Delosa Gillett, PA United States75
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH United States150
2Tayla Jones Australia114
3Rachael Archer New Zealand103
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States85
5Brooke Cosner Mchenry, MD United States70
OTHER LINKS

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Live Timing

Race Center

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

GNCC Racing

Live Timing

Race Center

OTHER INFO

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Rice-Eccles Stadium
451 1400 E
Salt Lake City, Utah 84112

Practice & Qualifying — 4:30 p.m. EDT
Main Event — 7 p.m. EDT

GNCC Racing

High Point Raceway
218 Taylortown Road
Mt Morris, PA 15349

Pro Quads—Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT
Pro Bike—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT

track map

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

The Salt Lake City 5 Supercross layout.
The Salt Lake City 5 Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

GNCC Racing

The 2020 High Point GNCC track map.
The 2020 High Point GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Salt Lake City 5 Supercross Race Day Schedule

GNCC Racing

High Point GNCC Race Day Schedule

Sunday, June 14, 2020 - Bikes

6:00 a.m. | Gates Open
7:00 a.m. - 7:45 a.m. | Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
8:05 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. | Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m. | Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. - 12:45 p.m. | Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. | Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)

