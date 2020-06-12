On Wednesday night, the 14th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship took place as the 450SX riders were joined by the 250SX West Region riders.

In the 450SX main event, Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb fought off Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen at the beginning of the race before taking his third win of the championship. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne finished in second, tying a career best in the 450SX class, and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac charged from a poor start to take the final podium spot away from Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett.

Following the race, Webb, Osborne, and Tomac spoke with the media in a Zoom press conference call after the race, hosted by NBC Sports’ Daniel Blair.

Daniel Blair: Eli, congratulations on the ride. We’re at that point in the season where the numbers really do come into play. You’ve got a pretty big points lead. It looked like today there was a lot of patience from you. Was that just a daily situation just based on the track and how you were feeling? Or are you starting to kind of look at those numbers and know that the decisions can be made a little bit more cautiously, at least coming through the pack?

Eli Tomac: Yeah. The start was unacceptable. Yeah, I’m going to start looking long-term, but the start was unacceptable. I was like third guy in line going to the first turn there and was buried. The outcome was fine, but to be honest I was pretty stressed out when I saw first lap Cooper [Webb] and Kenny [Roczen] up front. I’m like, “Oh no. This might be a ten-point night.” Just kept digging there. Got to third. That was acceptable. Can’t be doing those starts like that again.

Zach, congratulations. We’ve talked about this, and I’ll somewhat ask it again. Since we’ve been here in Salt Lake City, you’ve put together the best run we’ve seen of your career. You tied your career best with a second. Mentally are you getting into a new mode and a new zone that you haven’t really felt yet in the 450 class? On track that’s what it looks like.

Zach Osborne: Yeah. I think the biggest thing for me right now is just I’m in a really good head space. I feel fresh when I get to the races. I’ve just been really enjoying the time here in Salt Lake with my family. It’s been honestly just a huge refresher for me. I think that’s been the biggest thing. My bike has changed a little bit from the beginning of the year. I’m doing a little bit better at adapting the bike throughout the day. But the biggest thing is just I’m enjoying riding right now and I’m enjoying going to the races.