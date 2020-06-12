Feld Entertainment held a press conference via Zoom call with several 250SX West contenders. We grabbed three perspectives from three riders—the rookie (Jett Lawrence), the title contender (Justin Cooper), and the veteran (Alex Martin).

Justin Cooper | Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha | 4th

How did the race go?

Yeah at first I was just pacing off of Austin [Forkner] at the beginning and I felt fine. I ended up making one mistake about halfway, and I missed the long rhythm. I got shuffled back to fourth pretty quick, and from there I felt like I rode tight. I hit a wall, basically, and it was pretty hard to survive the race from there. I feel like I really put myself behind the eight ball, and I can’t be doing that.

Is some of this due to the nerves returning after such a long layoff?

Being at the races is a lot more pressure, the whole day is a little more hectic and stressful. So that definitely has something to do with it, but I’ve been in the racing environment long enough for that to feel comfortable to me. That shouldn’t be a problem. No excuses. Going forward I just have to get some flow. It’s good to get the first round out of the way, I’m pretty confident going into Sunday.

What was your prep coming in and what’s your plan now?

We rode the day before the race, probably too much, I think I rode for an hour, and maybe that was part of the problem, I had a tough time with recovery. You have to adjust to the altitude and get used to the bike, you come up short a few times on the first few jumps. You have to playing around with gearing. I did a little light recovery today on the mountain bike, but my East Coast teammates are going to ride tomorrow [Friday]. It’s my call [if I want to ride]. I am a little nervous. It’s kind of up to me, so I’m not sure. I might just ride a little, make it more of a recovery ride.