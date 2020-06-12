For the 250SX West Coast guys, you guys watched all this stuff happen. Has this lived up to your expectations the way you thought it would, racing with no crowd, an earlier schedule, things like that? The altitude? Or was it maybe a little bit easier than you might have expected after watching those first three races?

Ferrandis: I feel like when the gate drops there’s no difference, fans or not. I don’t feel any difference. The elevation, I didn’t expect it would be this hard. I don’t know if it’s because I’m only here two or three days now, but I never had a problem before. That was hard today. Really hard on the breathing. Kind of more difficult than what I expected.

McAdoo: For me, like Dylan said, once the gate drops until the 30-board is up, no, but it feels way different throughout the day not having fans, not having singings, it not being packed. It almost felt like a press day vibe a little bit in the pits. But once you get going racing it’s the same. It’s super intense. Obviously the fans are helpful. We miss having them. It’s kind of a weird vibe, wearing face masks and stuff like that. I’m just really grateful that everyone at Feld and everything got it back going. We were one of the first sports back, so that was good. The elevation is different but like I said earlier, we’re all racing in it.

Forkner: For me, I felt like it was almost maybe less stressful. It’s awesome to have fans. Fans are awesome. When you come off the track and there’s a bunch of people, “Hey, sign this, sign this, sign this.” There’s people around you all day. It was just so mellow today. I love the fanfare and I love everything, but when the gate drops, you don’t notice anything. Whenever you’re on the track, nothing is different. So it’s mainly just everything leading up to the racing that’s a little bit different. It’s just mellow. It doesn’t really feel like a race day. It’s almost like you have to hype yourself up a lot. Usually I have Olly [Stone, my mechanic] screaming in my ear on the starting gate, like “Let’s go.” The fans are doing the wave. The flames are going off everywhere. There’s pyro. That all just gets you hyped for the night, and that’s not really the case. Kind of just have to do that for yourself, but once the gate drops, the only difference I guess is when somebody gets passed or somebody crashes you hear it.

This is for Dylan. The points lead that you had was not that big, was there some pressure over the break to make sure you came in at the exact same form? You had won two in a row and then you didn’t race for four months. So what was that experience like to try to stay at the same level and have a slim points lead the whole time?

Ferrandis: It was not really different. I always train hard even if there is break or if there is a championship on the line or not. I just do whatever my trainer asks me to do. We came here not really thinking about taking care of the championship. I just want to ride the best I can and try to win more races. Also I’m at the point now where I’m more riding to show myself to the 450 teams because next year I will be in [the] 450 [class] and I need to have the best bike. So I really want to show what I’m capable of and find a good deal for next year. For sure the championship is really important, but if I ride like I know how to ride, it’s possible. Last year was so crazy what happened that I just don’t really look at the championship points. For sure it’s important but I try to take it race by race and I do the best I can every time.

