Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule

2020 EnduroCross Series Targeting Six-Race Championship

June 12, 2020 12:20pm | by:
2020 EnduroCross Series Targeting Six-Race Championship

TULSA, OK – The EnduroCross team is evaluating all options to organize a six race AMA championship series for 2020. The priority is the health and safety of the riders, fans and support staff involved with racing and putting on the events. The team is working with the various venues and assessing the federal, state and local guidelines, which varies by location, to determine the possibilities for hosting EnduroCross events. The goal is to have multiple locations with at least some fans in attendance but if that is not possible, options for multiple events at one or more locations are being considered. The series will run in the traditional time period of late-August to mid-November.

“The coronavirus pandemic has changed everything, and things seem to change every day,” said Tod Hammock, the president and founder of Cycle City Promotions. “We are doing everything we can to create the best series possible while addressing the necessary safety protocols. The ability to have fans or not weighs into the plans and we could use one or more venue without fans if necessary. Either way, we are aiming to have live pay-per-view online video coverage of all six events to make it possible for more fans to watch the racing live. We are aiming to announce the final schedule in the first week of July to give everybody time to prepare for the season.”

Rockstar Husqvarna’s Colton Haaker is returning to defend his championship and Cody Webb has joined the FactoryOne Sherco team to try to get another title of his own. Each of them has won three championships and is aiming for a fourth.

Canadian Trystan Hart has closed the gap on the two top EnduroCross racers and will be looking to take his first title on the RPM KTM. The Beta Factory team will also have a strong team consisting of Max Gerston and Chile’s Benjamin Herrera. Five-time champion Taddy Blazusiak is hoping to participate if he can make it work around other racing commitments in Europe. Add in exciting riders like Cory Graffunder, Noah Kepple, Ty Cullins (the defending EnduroCross Junior champion for riders 21 and under) and Cooper Abbott and this should prove to be a very exciting season to watch.

You can keep up with the latest updates via the following channels:

www.endurocross.com

www.facebook.com/EnduroCrossSeries

www.instagram.com/enduro_cross

*Main image courtesy of EnduroCross.

