More supercross! Jason Weigandt tells you what the riders said after the Wednesday night race, including Cooper Webb's strategy, Austin Forkner, Dylan Ferrandis and more. Supercross is not just back, it keeps being back!

The Weege Show is presented by Race Tech. Race Tech Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher, with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and it's all made and engineered in the USA. Check out RaceTech.com for more.