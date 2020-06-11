Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Salt Lake City 4 Supercross Highlights

June 11, 2020 12:00pm
Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX West Region main events at the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb battled for the lead early on as championship leader Eli Tomac came through the first turn well outside of the top 10. Webb and Roczen would trade positions for the lead until Webb would pull away, as Roczen began to slowly fade around the halfway mark. Zach Osborne put together one of the best rides of his 450SX career so far, earning second as Tomac worked his way up to pass Roczen and Blake Baggett, who was running in third, to claim the final spot on the podium.

Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

250SX

In the 250SX main event, title contenders Austin Forkner, Justin Cooper, and Dylan Ferrandis (current points leader) all started inside the top six. Ferrandis got off to a slow start but he started to work his way towards the front of the pack. Late in the race, Ferrandis passed Cameron Mcadoo, who was running second to his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki teammate but Forkner had built up quite a lead on the pack. The defending 250SX West Region champion would come through the checkered flag in second as Forkner took his third win of the 2020 championship.

Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

