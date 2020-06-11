Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX West Region main events at the Salt Lake City 4 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb battled for the lead early on as championship leader Eli Tomac came through the first turn well outside of the top 10. Webb and Roczen would trade positions for the lead until Webb would pull away, as Roczen began to slowly fade around the halfway mark. Zach Osborne put together one of the best rides of his 450SX career so far, earning second as Tomac worked his way up to pass Roczen and Blake Baggett, who was running in third, to claim the final spot on the podium.

Watch the full highlights from the night program below: