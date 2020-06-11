At 33 years old and after spending nearly 14 years in the classification and a few minutes after winning the 2019 250SX East Region main event in Nashville, Tennessee, last April, all veteran rider Martin Davalos could point to was the fact that he wanted to graduate to the premier 450SX class for the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

“I just want a 450 ride, man,” exclaimed the native of Ecuador who has spent virtually his entire career racing in the United States. “I’ve been in this class a long time and I just want a shot. I know what I’m capable of doing on that bike, outdoors on a 450 was good for me on the Husky in 2017. I believe in myself, I know I can do it.”

It came at the eleventh hour early last December, but Davalos, a five-time 250SX main event winner during his career, was hired on to race a KTM 450 SX-F for Team Tedder/Monster Energy/Lucas Oil/KTM Racing. Thus far, and despite the chaos and uncertainty the Pandemic has cast upon this year’s stadium tour, Davalos and the entire Team Tedder outfit have had plenty to be both pleased and optimistic about. A fighting ninth place overall in the one season he did compete upon a 450 full-time—Davalos placed ninth overall in the 450 Class of the 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—Davalos hit the ground running at Angel Stadium earlier this year for the 2020 season opener, his results and consistency strong all along the way. Which brings us to the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday where Davalos was hoping and planning on motoring away with yet another top-10 main event finish. We rang him up before the race to get his take on the Salt Lake City experience. Later that night, he delivered another solid ride, taking sixth. The improvement continues.

Racer X: Martin, first and foremost, how are you and how have you been?

Martin Davalos: Well, obviously, we all went into quarantine and weren’t able to do much, so I took advantage of it all and took some time to enjoy my new son Leo, who just turned nine months old yesterday. That’s something I didn’t get to do much of when he was born because he was born and the racing season started. I sort of wanted to get the season done and to get my summer going, but at the end of the day, it is what it is. We just kind of made the best out of it and took a little break and enjoyed my son as much as I could. I’m having so much fun with him.

Okay, so as of the resumption of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship, you’ve been holding station in the Salt Lake City vicinity, correct?

Yes, basically, and luckily enough, Dakota and Matt Tedder arranged us a really, really nice Airbnb and we’ve been able to stay in Park City, which is really beautiful. My wife couldn’t come here with me with my son, so I basically came solo and I’m trying to do as much as I can. My wife works full-time, and we’ve just kind of been getting it done. And like you’ve probably been told, we’re quarantined here for the time, so we can’t leave. I’m surrounded by good people here and we’re taking advantage of beautiful Utah is and how nice everything is and I’m continuing my training just as if I were at home. That’s all been keeping me kind of humbled and entertained a little bit.