Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Zach Osborne
  3. Eli Tomac
250SX West Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build

June 11, 2020 1:45pm | by:

Do you really need more power on your 2020 Yamaha YZ450F? Of course not. But if it were possible to get more power, as well as an easier bike to ride, would you want it? Of course you would! With this month’s Garage Build from Simi Valley Cycles and N-Style’s Rob Healy, the dream became a reality.

Build: Rob Healy

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer

Parts List:

J&E

High Compression Piston

jepistons.com

Vortex/Tokyo Mods

Ignition, Mapping

tokyomods.com

FMF

Ti 4.1 Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Hinson

Complete Billet Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Boyesen

Water Pump, Cover

boyesen.com

CV4

Radiator Hoses

cvproducts.com

Graeme Brough Suspension

Springs, Revalve

@graemebrough_suspension

Faster USA

Complete Wheelset with Excel A-60 Rims

fasterusa.com

Motion Pro

Rim Locks, Spoke Bands

motionpro.com

Vortex

Chain, Sprockets

vortexracing.com

Galfer

Oversized Rotors, Steel Braided Brake Lines

galferusa.com

Dunlop

MX33 Rear (120/80-19)

MX33 Front (80/100-21)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ODI Grips

Emig Lock On Grips

odigrips.com

Renthal

604 Bend Bars

renthal.com

TM Designworks

Chain Guide, Chain Block

tmdesignworks.com

Lightspeed

Carbon Fiber Glide Plate, Upper Fork Protectors

lightspeedcarbon.com

GET

Hour Meter

getdata.it

N-Style

30th Anniversary 1990-2020 Blue Foil Graphics Kit

n-style.com

