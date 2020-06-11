Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Do you really need more power on your 2020 Yamaha YZ450F? Of course not. But if it were possible to get more power, as well as an easier bike to ride, would you want it? Of course you would! With this month’s Garage Build from Simi Valley Cycles and N-Style’s Rob Healy, the dream became a reality.
Build: Rob Healy
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer
Parts List:
J&E
High Compression Piston
Vortex/Tokyo Mods
Ignition, Mapping
FMF
Ti 4.1 Exhaust System
VP Racing Fuels
T4 Fuel
Hinson
Complete Billet Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover
Boyesen
Water Pump, Cover
CV4
Radiator Hoses
Graeme Brough Suspension
Springs, Revalve
Faster USA
Complete Wheelset with Excel A-60 Rims
Motion Pro
Rim Locks, Spoke Bands
Vortex
Chain, Sprockets
Galfer
Oversized Rotors, Steel Braided Brake Lines
Dunlop
MX33 Rear (120/80-19)
MX33 Front (80/100-21)
ODI Grips
Emig Lock On Grips
Renthal
604 Bend Bars
TM Designworks
Chain Guide, Chain Block
Lightspeed
Carbon Fiber Glide Plate, Upper Fork Protectors
GET
Hour Meter
N-Style
30th Anniversary 1990-2020 Blue Foil Graphics Kit
