Racer X Films: 2020 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build

Do you really need more power on your 2020 Yamaha YZ450F? Of course not. But if it were possible to get more power, as well as an easier bike to ride, would you want it? Of course you would! With this month’s Garage Build from Simi Valley Cycles and N-Style’s Rob Healy, the dream became a reality.

Build: Rob Healy

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer

Parts List:

J&E

High Compression Piston

jepistons.com

Vortex/Tokyo Mods

Ignition, Mapping

tokyomods.com

FMF

Ti 4.1 Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

VP Racing Fuels

T4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Hinson

Complete Billet Clutch Kit, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Boyesen

Water Pump, Cover

boyesen.com

CV4

Radiator Hoses

cvproducts.com

Graeme Brough Suspension

Springs, Revalve

@graemebrough_suspension

Faster USA

Complete Wheelset with Excel A-60 Rims

fasterusa.com

Motion Pro

Rim Locks, Spoke Bands

motionpro.com

Vortex

Chain, Sprockets

vortexracing.com

Galfer

Oversized Rotors, Steel Braided Brake Lines

galferusa.com

Dunlop

MX33 Rear (120/80-19)

MX33 Front (80/100-21)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ODI Grips

Emig Lock On Grips

odigrips.com

Renthal

604 Bend Bars

renthal.com

TM Designworks

Chain Guide, Chain Block

tmdesignworks.com

Lightspeed

Carbon Fiber Glide Plate, Upper Fork Protectors

lightspeedcarbon.com

GET

Hour Meter

getdata.it

N-Style

30th Anniversary 1990-2020 Blue Foil Graphics Kit

n-style.com