Another night of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and more riders to talk about it—including the surging Zach Osborne, the return of 250SX West contenders, race winner Cooper Webb, and race salvager Eli Tomac. Hear Webb's strategy on trying to get in Eli's head—which he admits isn't working—as well as Ferrandis giving Forkner credit for putting in the work, and wanting to impress for a 450 ride. Lots of good stuff here in these press conferences!

