Now that supercross is back, these races won’t stop! Come to think of it, what day is it now? Never mind, that’s not important. What is important are the burning questions we have for former pro Jason Thomas! He’s in Utah coming these rapid fire races so we hit him up for questions from yesterday’s action.

Jeez the frustration for Ken Roczen, faster in the whoops than Cooper Webb lap after lap in not only the heat race but the main event, but Webb kept taking the line away in the corner. How does that impact a rider mentally and emotionally when you complete 90 percent of a pass over and over?

After a couple of laps, I don’t think it’s really that frustrating. Just as Webb knew he was going to block there, Roczen knew he was going to be blocked. In that scenario, Roczen would be hoping for a bobble from Webb in those whoops which could have opened up enough of a window. They are both gauging each other down the whoops and their speed entering the corner. It’s a highly orchestrated game of chess. They each knew what their adversary’s strategy would be after a few laps. Webb is a master of anticipating his opponent’s move and almost impossible to pass if you give him 10 laps of the same move.

Webb actually admitted in the press conference he had tried to mess with Eli Tomac mentally, and he couldn't crack him. I seriously just want your take on this, and what you've heard.

I don’t blame him! From the outside, it looks like Tomac has been susceptible in prior years to mental games. He has looked vulnerable in high pressure spots. For Webb, he has nothing to lose. He is highly incentivized to get into Tomac’s head and force a mistake or meltdown. It seems like that’s the only way this championship isn’t heading home with Tomac. Webb has pressured him on and off the track, even to the point of yelling at both he and Roczen while waiting on the starting gates. It might seem futile or even unorthodox but I can appreciate the willingness to exhaust all avenues.

Say what you want about Webb but he is not scared of confrontation. He seems to take situations like this head on.

Watch the press conference below, at around the 24:28 mark to hear Webb’s mentality on the starting line.