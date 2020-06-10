Jason Weigandt previews Wednesday night's round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. With three races in the books already in Utah, even with completely different track conditions, we're seeing trends emerge, including Eli Tomac's surge in elevation, Ken Roczen's struggles, and with enough data to show that riders like Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Malcolm Stewart, and Martin Davalos have upped their game.

These Salt Lake races have already shaken up the 450SX class, big time. What will they do for 250SX West Region's return, which kicks on on Wednesday night? Weigandt explains, with a little help.

