Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
The Weege Show: Salt Lake City Supercross 4 Pre-Race Analysis

June 10, 2020 10:00am | by:

Jason Weigandt previews Wednesday night's round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. With three races in the books already in Utah, even with completely different track conditions, we're seeing trends emerge, including Eli Tomac's surge in elevation, Ken Roczen's struggles, and with enough data to show that riders like Jason Anderson, Zach Osborne, Malcolm Stewart, and Martin Davalos have upped their game.

These Salt Lake races have already shaken up the 450SX class, big time. What will they do for 250SX West Region's return, which kicks on on Wednesday night? Weigandt explains, with a little help.

Race Tech Gold Valves will make your suspension plusher with better bottoming resistance and more traction, and it's all made and engineered in the USA. Visit RaceTech.com for more on their Gold Valves.

