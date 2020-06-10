This afternoon, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the newest update to the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule: the second round of the championship will be held at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 25. Another big piece of information in this release is that MX Sports Pro Racing anticipates to have fans in attendance for the championship—under certain guidelines—confirming spectators will be permitted to attend the first two rounds.

Although the paddock will be limited to credentialed personnel only (aside from race team members), fans are expected to fill the perimeter of the track as they have for years. More information on the social distancing guidelines at these events will be released at a later date.

This announcement comes about a week after MX Sports Pro Racing announced the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opening round—which will take place at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana—and the first every pro national held at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

Below is the full press release and schedule: