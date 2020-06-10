Second Round of Pro Motocross Schedule Announced
This afternoon, MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the newest update to the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule: the second round of the championship will be held at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida, on July 25. Another big piece of information in this release is that MX Sports Pro Racing anticipates to have fans in attendance for the championship—under certain guidelines—confirming spectators will be permitted to attend the first two rounds.
Although the paddock will be limited to credentialed personnel only (aside from race team members), fans are expected to fill the perimeter of the track as they have for years. More information on the social distancing guidelines at these events will be released at a later date.
This announcement comes about a week after MX Sports Pro Racing announced the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opening round—which will take place at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana—and the first every pro national held at the Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.
Below is the full press release and schedule:
After considerable communication between race organizers, local government, and local health officials, MX Sports Pro Racing has confirmed that the opening two rounds of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will be permitted to allow spectator attendance. The season opening Circle K Ironman National will be held in Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway on July 18, followed by the WW Ranch National from Jacksonville, Florida’s WW Motocross Park on July 25.
“While all of our championship venues have been permitted to reopen for recreational use, there are still varying state-by-state regulations that prevent many of them from allowing spectators at an organized sporting event,” said Roy Janson, MX Sports Pro Racing Competition Director. “As a result, the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule will be rolled out in phases as additional venues are given the green light to welcome fans. Each event organizer is in constant contact with their local government and health officials in order to ensure that a fan-attended event adheres to all health and safety measures implemented by the county, and we’re confident that approach will allow us to have a proper championship calendar that allows for the return of spectators, and follows social distancing guidelines.”
Both the Ironman National and WW Ranch National, along with each remaining round on the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship schedule, will be hosted in compliance with social distancing guidelines that have been established from ongoing communication between local officials. A significant component of those guidelines will be eliminating spectator interaction from competitors and their teams, members of the media, as well as all event staff, meaning paddock access will be limited to credentialed personnel only.
Additional details surrounding the implementation of social distancing policies at the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will be announced at a later date.
2020 Motocross Schedule
