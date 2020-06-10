Cooper Webb did what he does. He has engineered another victory in Salt Lake City, and kept whatever title hopes he has alive, by outlasting an early challenge from Ken Roczen and distancing himself from everyone else. The Red Bull KTM man and defending Monster Energy Supercross Champion now has two wins in the four Salt Lake City races, and with 2-1-2-1 finishes has the best overall points tally of anyone at the four rounds. The title hopes might still be slim, but Webb is doing all he can to keep it going.

It’s hard to say if Webb was really the fastest man on this Wednesday night, and he also might not have been the fastest when he won last Wednesday, either. But he makes it happen in the other ways. In his heat race, Roczen was all over him and clearly faster in the whoops, but Webb simply took the line away in the next turn over and over, and Roczen couldn’t get by. The exact same scenario busted out in the main event, with Webb and Roczen side by side battling for the holeshot, but Webb got inside to secure the lead. This set up the heat race scenario again, with Roczen pressing him through the whoops lap after lap. Webb kept blocking the preferred line in the corner, though, preventing Kenny from getting by. Then Webb made one mistake and Roczen finally, finally, shot past him, but Webb then rallied right back past to regain the lead and block Roczen’s whoop run again!