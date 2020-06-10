Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
The report from our man Steve Matthes, who is on the ground in Utah (or, actually up in the press box) is that ,"It's hot and dry today and the track is backwards compared to Sunday."
So that means the track and conditions are 180 degrees different than the last race here.
250SX West is back, for their first race in four months. They'll race today and Sunday, then East is back, and then next Sunday will mark the East/West Showdown. Dylan Ferrandis holds a seven-point lead on his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner 13 points back. Lots of spoilers in this title mix, like Forkner's returning (from injury) teammate Cameron Mcadoo, Brandon Hartranft (with multiple podiums this year on his TLD/Red Bull KTM), JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki's Alex Martin, and a trio of GEICO Honda riders in Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, who is making his supercross debut.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
In 450SX, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac has suddenly taken control of the series via 1-2-1 finishes in the first three races in Salt Lake City. Primary title rival Ken Roczen, of Honda HRC, has gone 3-5-10 and is all of a sudden 26 points down. Cooper Webb, of Red Bull KTM, has gone 2-1-2 here and is now six points behind Roczen. In general, time is running out on anyone hoping to stop Tomac from winning this title, you could even consider tonight's race to be the last stand for any of the other contenders.
This morning, Roczen posted a picture of him testing on his Honda and wrote "Let’s see if we have made some improvements in this short amount of time. Giving up is for losers! I will always come back and try again."
Other riders to watch include Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, who have been strong since racing returned. Malcolm Stewart (Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop MotoConcepts Honda) and Martin Davalos (Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM) have also been good. Anderson, who scored a podium on Sunday, is now just ten points behind Monster Energy Yamaha's Justin Barcia for fourth in the 450SX standings. Stewart scored a career-high fifth at the last race, and Davalos has gone 6-11-8 in the three races here, his steadiest run during his rookie 450SX season.
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|301
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|275
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|269
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|239
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|229
First Practices
250 B group:
Derek Kelly with the top time here— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
250 A group:
Craig leads them around here early because that’s what he does— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
THE JETT up on top— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
THE FORK on top now, guys are figuring out the rhythm lane here, the far one from us will be the true test— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
250 seeded times pic.twitter.com/Vk82oVSwb3— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
450 A group:
ET3 on top here, it’s sunny and hot BTW— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
Mookie got to the top spot, then Barcia and then Marty— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
450SX seeded times for SLC SX 4, Wilson tops them again! pic.twitter.com/l7apOWs530— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
450 B group:
Starling is in 450’s here, not sure if it’s a 250 or a 450 tho— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
Curren Thurman out here also, another 250SX east guy. Pretty sure he’s on a 250 tho— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
The 722 has been good this whole SLC stay, clearly has a god attitude about the altitude— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
722 on top as checkers fly!— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
450 unseeded times pic.twitter.com/gK88uyO2ht— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
First Timed Practices
Whoops are gonna be a big deal today, they’re hard packed and tough. Craig leads with Mosiman next— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
Spoke too soon, Ferrandis up on the board— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020
250 seeded out now for their first practice, Forkner leads them around then Craig and THE JETT— Racer X (@racerxonline) June 10, 2020