Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City 4

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City 4

June 10, 2020 2:00pm

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The report from our man Steve Matthes, who is on the ground in Utah (or, actually up in the press box) is that ,"It's hot and dry today and the track is backwards compared to Sunday." 

So that means the track and conditions are 180 degrees different than the last race here. 

250SX West is back, for their first race in four months. They'll race today and Sunday, then East is back, and then next Sunday will mark the East/West Showdown. Dylan Ferrandis holds a seven-point lead on his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner 13 points back. Lots of spoilers in this title mix, like Forkner's returning (from injury) teammate Cameron Mcadoo, Brandon Hartranft (with multiple podiums this year on his TLD/Red Bull KTM), JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki's Alex Martin, and a trio of GEICO Honda riders in Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, who is making his supercross debut. 

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ United States110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN United States98
Full Standings

In 450SX, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac has suddenly taken control of the series via 1-2-1 finishes in the first three races in Salt Lake City. Primary title rival Ken Roczen, of Honda HRC, has gone 3-5-10 and is all of a sudden 26 points down. Cooper Webb, of Red Bull KTM, has gone 2-1-2 here and is now six points behind Roczen. In general, time is running out on anyone hoping to stop Tomac from winning this title, you could even consider tonight's race to be the last stand for any of the other contenders.

This morning, Roczen posted a picture of him testing on his Honda and wrote "Let’s see if we have made some improvements in this short amount of time. Giving up is for losers! I will always come back and try again."

Other riders to watch include Rockstar Energy Husqvarna teammates Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne, who have been strong since racing returned. Malcolm Stewart (Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop MotoConcepts Honda) and Martin Davalos (Monster Energy Team Tedder KTM) have also been good. Anderson, who scored a podium on Sunday, is now just ten points behind Monster Energy Yamaha's Justin Barcia for fourth in the 450SX standings. Stewart scored a career-high fifth at the last race, and Davalos has gone 6-11-8 in the three races here, his steadiest run during his rookie 450SX season.

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2020

Rider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States301
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany275
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States269
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States239
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States229
Full Standings
  • Jett Lawrence's GEICO Honda CRF250R. Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence's GEICO Honda CRF250R. Align Media
  • The Honda HRC crew getting to work early on race day. Align Media
  • Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing's Justin Barcia's bike in the shop. Align Media
  • Kyle Cunningham and the HEP Motorsports Suzuki team prepping Cunningham's RM-Z450. Align Media

First Practices

250 B group:

250 A group:

450 A group:

450 B group:

First Timed Practices

