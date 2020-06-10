Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The report from our man Steve Matthes, who is on the ground in Utah (or, actually up in the press box) is that ,"It's hot and dry today and the track is backwards compared to Sunday."

So that means the track and conditions are 180 degrees different than the last race here.

250SX West is back, for their first race in four months. They'll race today and Sunday, then East is back, and then next Sunday will mark the East/West Showdown. Dylan Ferrandis holds a seven-point lead on his Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Justin Cooper, with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner 13 points back. Lots of spoilers in this title mix, like Forkner's returning (from injury) teammate Cameron Mcadoo, Brandon Hartranft (with multiple podiums this year on his TLD/Red Bull KTM), JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki's Alex Martin, and a trio of GEICO Honda riders in Christian Craig, Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, who is making his supercross debut.