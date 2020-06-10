“It’s a feeling that gets old sometimes, but right now it’s never been sweeter,” says GEICO Honda’s Hunter Lawrence. Finally, finally, the Australian gets to make his debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, after missing last season—and what should have been this season—with injury. If the normal supercross schedule had held, Lawrence, coming off a shoulder injury, could have crammed in a few late rounds, but with the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship right around the corner, he most likely would have skipped those. Now with a full extra few months of riding and prep, there’s no reason to wait any longer.

Unfortunately, this might not last long. Hunter gets to race in the 250SX West Region this Wednesday and Sunday, but unless he gets into the top-20 in points, he won’t be eligible to race the East/West Showdown on June 21. So, his supercross foray could be done in less than a week. Top 20 will be tough, with Logan Karnow and Cameron Mcadoo tied for that spot with 27 points apiece leading into tonight’s race.

Meanwhile, 250SX East gets four guaranteed races. Why put Hunter in West? It came down to staffing requirements under social distancing. Teams are only allowed 10 workers in a group, and with three East riders already (Chase Sexton, Jeremy Martin, Jo Shimoda), there was no way GEICO Honda could cram in a mechanic for Hunter with the East group. In West, he’s part of a three-rider squad, with Christian Craig and….oh yeah, his (younger) brother, Jett.