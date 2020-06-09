Here we go again! Round 14 will be at, you guessed it, Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium. The conditions for all three of the previous SLC rounds have varied widely. It’s looking like this Wednesday’s weather is shaping up to be absolutely perfect, so hopefully the racing throughout the pack reflects that. We can’t ask for much more from the top two of Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb but the racing behind them was not the most entertaining. The dirt should have moisture after rain throughout the weekend and into Monday, so look for absolutely pristine conditions all around.

Dirty Little Secrets

The track for this week is a carbon copy of Sunday’s track, just in reverse. The jumps have been reshaped, of course, but with mud and wet to work in, it was good timing for the least change thus far.

The start for this week’s track will follow the same exact trajectory, but this time it extend one further lane. Riders will turn left into the rhythm lane closest to The Tower of the stadium and immediately begin jumping combinations.

That first lane will be one to watch. There are an odd number of jumps past the first turn, so riders will find a way to triple. The question is, which jumps do they triple? If they can find a way to go 3-3-1, that seems to be the most efficient. That doesn’t always work out due to shaping and sizing of the jumps. Regardless, riders will figure out the fastest way and then all fall into the same line accordingly.