Salt Lake City round three was a tough one. Round 13 of the Monster Energy Supercross series didn’t look like a lot of fun as the rain fell, the qualifying practices were cut to just one and we nearly had a mud race. Although rain fell during the 250SX main event and the track was rutty, square edged, and all that, it didn’t turn right into a full mudder. Still, very tough conditions for the racers and teams and as I sat up in the press box, I remembered what it was like being a mechanic in these days and I was quite happy being in the media, sitting in the climate controlled press box.

So, to recap, we’ve seen a hot, dry day race that featured wind and dust. We’ve seen great track conditions in a late-night race, and we saw rain, cold and a borderline mudder. We’ve seen it all through three rounds, now we just need some killer hornets to go with the COVID-19 stuff and we’ll be all set.

Let’s recap some uppers and downers from SLC 3, yeah?

UPPERS

Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb: I mean, they lapped fourth place! Hard to say they weren’t both winners here. Eli’s gone 1-2-1 in three races and Webb’s gone 2-1-2 so clearly both guys are loving this and just hammering the bonus money with these races so close together. They both put on a hell of a show pushing each other and swapping out the lead. It’s interesting, to me, to see Tomac in particular laying it on the line there with the big points lead. He mentioned in the post-race presser that the thought of him pushing it never came to mind. He said he never felt on the edge or out of control, it was fun and to him, it was a fine. Sure didn’t look fine to me! He looked like he was sending it but his level of “send” I’m sure is much higher than what I would ever know. Webb has to win every single race here to try and close the points gap, I get why he would do whatever it took to win but Tomac was busting out 3-3-3 rhythms in the middle of the race and with lappers everywhere, he was just on it!

Such an impressive race by both dudes, it was really something to watch them out there. Blitzing whoops, tripling stuff; just wow. Kudos to Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb for putting on a hell of a show. Wish there had been fans there to see it!