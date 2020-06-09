Jorge Prado Fractures Collarbone in Training Crash

We just received this PR that Jorge Prado has fractured his collarbone while training in Belgium. Read the full update:

Luck has once again turned its back on the Galician rider, who crashed while training in Belgium and will have surgery today.

Fortune has not been on the World Champion’s side this season. Jorge Prado, who seemed to be fully recovered from a fracture to his femur in December, sustained a hefty accident while practicing in the Belgian municipality of Balen. The Lugo native lost control of his 450 KTM on a fast corner of the Honda Park track, being pitched over with the misfortune of breaking his collarbone as he impacted the ground.

The young Spaniard has spent the lockdown due to Covid-19 at his home in Lommel (Belgium) and had started training on his bike two weeks ago, after completing an intense block of physical preparation to strengthen his injured leg. Jorge felt very encouraged by the progress he was making, and eagerly awaited the return of the World Championship in the month of August. The crash, which happened just fifteen minutes away from their family home, took place during his third lap, when Prado had just started a training session alongside a tenfold of World-caliber riders who were also practicing on the sandy terrain of this track.

After a first inspection and the consequent x-rays, an apparently clean collarbone fracture was detected, and the doctors considered immediate surgical intervention to be the best course of action. Additionally, the rider is by himself at the moment, given the precautionary measures due to Covid-19 which forbid the presence of his family members at the hospital. The Prado family’s streak of misfortunes dates back a few days, when Jesus Prado suffered a shoulder dislocation in a bicycle crash while training with his son Jorge. The most successful motocross racer in Spanish history will be looking to get his career back on its normal course, the search for the top step of the podium.

*Main image courtesy of KTM Factory Racing.