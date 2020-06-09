If we look way back to that Anaheim 1 opener, it would be easy to forget Forkner nearly crashing out of the lead before violating track limitations and being slapped with a two-position penalty that ultimately dropped him to fifth. Each of the title contenders had what they would describe as their bad race through the first six rounds. Forkner’s bad race wasn’t actually the penalty but instead a hard crash at Anaheim 2 that left him down in 17th at the end of the night.

For Justin Cooper, he actually held the points lead up until round five as he’s been on the podium at every single round except the fourth round in Glendale. A rough day filled with crashes and some untimely bike stalls was somewhat saved when Cooper won the final main event of the Triple Crown to salvage a ninth on the night. He now sits just seven points down of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha teammate Dylan Ferrandis.

Ferrandis has been the definition of riding through the field in the first six rounds. No, this is not a jab at his pass attempts, the guy has literally had to recover from bad starts at essentially every round. Though he does have three wins to his credit thus far, his bad round came in the form of a 12th in St. Louis when he tangled with Michael Mosiman on the first lap after yet another mid-pack start. This is where the problem lies for the defending 250SX West champion. With a narrow points lead and three rounds left to go, he opens up a big weak point if he continues to suffer bad starts. It just takes one more night like St. Louis and Ferrandis might see the championship slip away. On the flipside, Forkner and Cooper are both considered great starters, and this could be a huge key in this championship.