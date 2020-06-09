450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced since having surgery on his Achilles tendon before supercross. He will return to racing this summer when the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over by Cooper Webb at SLC 1. He’s out for the remaining rounds of supercross.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin will not line up for any supercross rounds this year due to a knee injury sustained before supercross. He hopes to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Alex Ray – KNEE | IN

Comment: Ray went down on Sunday and tweaked his knee. It’s swollen and he’s sore, but he plans on giving it a go on Wednesday.