450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced since having surgery on his Achilles tendon before supercross. He will return to racing this summer when the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.
Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT
Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over by Cooper Webb at SLC 1. He’s out for the remaining rounds of supercross.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin will not line up for any supercross rounds this year due to a knee injury sustained before supercross. He hopes to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Alex Ray – KNEE | IN
Comment: Ray went down on Sunday and tweaked his knee. It’s swollen and he’s sore, but he plans on giving it a go on Wednesday.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy is back on the bike and will return to racing this summer for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Broc Tickle – HAND | IN
Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. He missed one race but was able to qualify at the next race. He’s in for Wednesday.
250SX WEST
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN
Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale. He’s in for Wednesday.
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist while getting ready for the return of supercross. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Lawrence will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this Wednesday.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Lawrence broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion at A2. He’s in for Wednesday.
Our future is bright with these two refreshing goobers sitting in a hot tub with their team shirts on ???? Talent and personality for days....... pic.twitter.com/60NsUiX1hK— DMXS Radio (@dmxsradio) June 7, 2020
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN
Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year, but he’ll line up this Wednesday.
Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.
250SX EAST
Next 250SX East Region race: June 17, 2020 – Salt Lake City 6 Supercross
Jordan Bailey – THUMB
Comment: Bailey went down in his heat race and sustained a thumb injury. In an Instagram post he described it as a day-to-day injury, and said he plans on being able to race when the 250SX East season resumes.
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION
Comment: Crown is out due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE
Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.
Grant Harlan – WRIST
Comment: Harlan crashed on Wednesday and hurt his wrist. X-Rays didn’t reveal any broken bones, but the pain was too much to race.
Josh Hill – HIP
Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.
Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK
Comment: Marchbanks went down hard during the SLC 3 main event, which prompted a red flag. The initial word is that he’s sore, but hopes to be back when the 250SX East division resumes.
Jordon Smith – KNEE
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.