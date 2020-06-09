Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Salt Lake City 4

Injury Report Salt Lake City 4

June 9, 2020 2:00pm
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie hasn’t raced since having surgery on his Achilles tendon before supercross. He will return to racing this summer when the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BACK | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo sustained fractures in his back when he crashed and was run over by Cooper Webb at SLC 1. He’s out for the remaining rounds of supercross.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin will not line up for any supercross rounds this year due to a knee injury sustained before supercross. He hopes to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Alex Ray – KNEE | IN

Comment: Ray went down on Sunday and tweaked his knee. It’s swollen and he’s sore, but he plans on giving it a go on Wednesday.

A-Ray's knee has seen better days.
A-Ray's knee has seen better days. Courtesy of Alex Ray
But he's still going to attempt to race on Wednesday!
But he's still going to attempt to race on Wednesday! Align Media

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy is back on the bike and will return to racing this summer for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Broc Tickle – HAND | IN

Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. He missed one race but was able to qualify at the next race. He’s in for Wednesday.

250SX WEST

Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN

Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale. He’s in for Wednesday.

Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hayes sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist while getting ready for the return of supercross. He’s out for the foreseeable future.

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Lawrence will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut this Wednesday.

Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Lawrence broke his collarbone and sustained a concussion at A2. He’s in for Wednesday.

Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN

Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year, but he’ll line up this Wednesday.

Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.

250SX EAST

Next 250SX East Region race: June 17, 2020 – Salt Lake City 6 Supercross

Jordan Bailey – THUMB

Comment: Bailey went down in his heat race and sustained a thumb injury. In an Instagram post he described it as a day-to-day injury, and said he plans on being able to race when the 250SX East season resumes.

View this post on Instagram

We’ll be back

A post shared by Jordan Bailey (@jordanbailey.39) on

Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION

Comment: Crown is out due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.

RJ Hampshire – KNEE

Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his knee when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.

Grant Harlan – WRIST

Comment: Harlan crashed on Wednesday and hurt his wrist. X-Rays didn’t reveal any broken bones, but the pain was too much to race.

Grant Harlan
Grant Harlan Align Media

Josh Hill – HIP

Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.

Garrett Marchbanks – RIBS, BACK

Comment: Marchbanks went down hard during the SLC 3 main event, which prompted a red flag. The initial word is that he’s sore, but hopes to be back when the 250SX East division resumes.

Jordon Smith – KNEE

Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now