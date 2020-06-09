We've got a pair of new podcasts with info straight from Salt Lake City.
After an all-time classic battle on Sunday night, Monster Energy Supercross hosted a post-race press conference with the podium finishers from the third Salt Lake City event. Hear Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath, and Colt Nichols speak on the evening, with questions from Racer X's Jason Weigandt and the rest of the media corps.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
If you want to read the podium finisher's thoughts on the race, read the press conference text in the two below:
The Other Players
The wild night of racing in Salt Lake City featured some great finishes for a variety of racers, including a career-best for Malcolm Stewart, and more strong rides for Zach Osborne and Martin Davalos. Suzuki men Broc Tickle and Kyle Cunningham also bounced back from injuries to make the main. Their strong rides led to another press conference, this one held Monday evening, with questions from Racer X's Jason Weigandt and the rest of the media corps.
