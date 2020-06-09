Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Salt Lake City 3 Pressers

Exhaust Podcast Salt Lake City 3 Pressers

June 9, 2020 4:45pm
by:

We've got a pair of new podcasts with info straight from Salt Lake City.

After an all-time classic battle on Sunday night, Monster Energy Supercross hosted a post-race press conference with the podium finishers from the third Salt Lake City event. Hear Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath, and Colt Nichols speak on the evening, with questions from Racer X's Jason Weigandt and the rest of the media corps.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

If you want to read the podium finisher's thoughts on the race, read the press conference text in the two below:

Recommended Reading

The Other Players

The wild night of racing in Salt Lake City featured some great finishes for a variety of racers, including a career-best for Malcolm Stewart, and more strong rides for Zach Osborne and Martin Davalos. Suzuki men Broc Tickle and Kyle Cunningham also bounced back from injuries to make the main. Their strong rides led to another press conference, this one held Monday evening, with questions from Racer X's Jason Weigandt and the rest of the media corps.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now