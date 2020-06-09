We've got a pair of new podcasts with info straight from Salt Lake City.

After an all-time classic battle on Sunday night, Monster Energy Supercross hosted a post-race press conference with the podium finishers from the third Salt Lake City event. Hear Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Jason Anderson, Chase Sexton, Shane McElrath, and Colt Nichols speak on the evening, with questions from Racer X's Jason Weigandt and the rest of the media corps.

