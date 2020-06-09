Looking for More

A few riders haven’t logged the results they want in Salt Lake City, starting with Monster Energy Yamaha Factory Racing teammates Justin Barcia and Aaron Plessinger. Barcia wanted to start this Salt Lake City run like he did the start of the regular season—by winning the Anaheim opener. Instead, he’s gone 8-8-9 and lost big ground in the standings. Plessinger has gone 12-12-11, which underscores just how deep and tough this 450SX field can be. These guys certainly want more. Can they find some magic? –Jason Weigandt

The Wild West

The 250SX West division went on hiatus after San Diego in February, leaving quite a battle going on for the championship lead between Dylan Ferrandis, Justin Cooper, and Austin Forkner. Ferrandis is now the points leader, with a seven-point edge on Cooper and a 13-point advantage over Forkner. Ferrandis has three wins, Forkner two, and Cooper one. Ferrandis definitely looked to have the edge on the field before the break, but it’s anyone’s guess how things will play out when the gate drops this Wednesday. –Aaron Hansel

Hunter and the Jett

We’ve seen very little from the Lawrence brothers in supercross. In fact, Hunter has yet to make his supercross debut in America, thanks to injuries, and Jett has only raced three in his life. He’s been great though, and in his last race, A2, he nearly won before making a mistake and breaking his collarbone and sustaining a concussion. The good news is, both are now healthy and will be lining up to race on Wednesday. It’s going to be fun to see how Hunter does in his debut, and whether or not Jett will find himself battling for the win yet again. –Hansel