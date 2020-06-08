At the 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross yesterday, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac took the win, his seventh of the 2020 championship. But it wasn’t easy as muddy conditions and a never-say-quit Cooper Webb pushed Tomac until the checkered flag waived. The two passed one another several times as they navigated the sloppy course and tons of lapped traffic. Behind that, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson passed his teammate Zach Osborne to take over third but the Webb-Tomac duo out front was already too far ahead and pushing such a fast pace Anderson was stuck racing alone most of the race. Incredibly, Anderson was the only rider Tomac and Webb didn’t lap!.

All three riders spoke about it in a post-race press conference, held via a Zoom conference call, hosted by NBCSports’ Daniel Blair.

Daniel Blair: Jason, since we’ve been in Utah you’ve been riding really well. Your speed is getting there. You’ve been fighting but just had a hard time with the starts. Today seemed a lot better. The heat race was good. The main event was good. Was that just the key for you, getting up in that front pace? It seemed to pay off in that main event.

Jason Anderson: Yeah. I think last weekend I got up in the front pace and those guys kind of got away from me. This weekend I was able to get up a little bit further back than I was the last round. I was able to get by Zach [Osborne] and then next thing you know, I was in no man’s land. Those two seemed to have a pretty good battle up front. Kind of got waxed by them. I think as the races keep going I feel like I’m progressing and getting better and working on my weak points, which from the first round my starts were horrible. Being able to get up there and be in the battle and see it has been nice. Just going to try and keep getting better and see how it goes.

Cooper and Eli, first off guys, that was awesome to watch. Cooper, I’ll start with you. The back and forth, where you had your strengths, where your weaknesses were. The fight was impressive to watch. From your perspective, how did everything go?

Cooper Webb: Overall it was an incredible race, like you said. We were laying it all out there. I think I was first to the first turn and then Zach snuck inside of me. I was behind him for about a lap. When I cleared him it was me and Eli. I don’t know how long I was able to lead, but I knew he was all over me. I was doing that line right in the whoops. It felt good, but after he passed me I saw it was definitely not the preferred line. It was a barn burner. He led and then I led. I think I ended up leading twice. He led twice. The lappers were insane. From my end, I know I left it all out there. I felt like we were just both wanting to purely win. I thought I uncorked a pretty cool rhythm, but I just was able to watch the highlights and saw that he did that three, three, three. I just feel like that was a race for the ages for sure. It’s unfortunate to lose by a second, but at the same time it's cool to be able to go wire to wire like that with the red plate holder. Obviously he has seven wins now, so he’s been on it this year. It’s cool to be able to run with him. We laid it all out there for sure.

That triple the last two laps, when you dove in there on the inside it looked like maybe it was a pass attempt and then you kind of pulled back but then just seated it. Did you know that was available, or was that just an instinctual decision made right then and there?

It was funny, the suspension guy joked about it before the main event, and I was like, “You’re delusional.” There’s no way. I just tried it. But we got to a point with two laps to go where I was like “eff it lets go for it!” Barely made it. It seemed to be pretty fast there. It was mainly because the lappers kind of forced me there a few times. That’s where I kind of got the idea from. It was a good line, but I guess it wasn’t enough. I was expecting to case it for sure.