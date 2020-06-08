Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights

June 8, 2020 9:30am
Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights

Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region at the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross.

Videos courtesy of NBC Sports.

450SX

In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne got out to an early lead but was joined by Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Webb and Tomac made passes to get to first and second, and then went back and forth throughout the entire main event, lapping everyone up to the third-place finisher (Jason Anderson), before Tomac took the checkered flag. The win was Tomac's 34th career 450SX main event, tying him with Ryan Dungey for sixth all-time. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

250SX

The start of the 250SX main event was just as the fans had hoped as Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton were out front early, but McElrath put a move on Sexton, and then Sexton went off the track, got back on, and crashed while stuck in traffic.

Sexton got a bail out due to a red flag for Garrett Marchbanks. Since the leaders hadn't completed three or more laps when the red flag came out, the rules called for a full restart. When the gate dropped on the restart, Sexton and McElrath were out front again, this time with McElrath in the top spot. McElrath would lead the first few laps until lapped traffic and a mistake caused him to go down, allowing Sexton to take over the lead. Sexton would cruise home for his third win of the 2020 championship. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:

