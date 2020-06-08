250SX

The start of the 250SX main event was just as the fans had hoped as Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton were out front early, but McElrath put a move on Sexton, and then Sexton went off the track, got back on, and crashed while stuck in traffic.

Sexton got a bail out due to a red flag for Garrett Marchbanks. Since the leaders hadn't completed three or more laps when the red flag came out, the rules called for a full restart. When the gate dropped on the restart, Sexton and McElrath were out front again, this time with McElrath in the top spot. McElrath would lead the first few laps until lapped traffic and a mistake caused him to go down, allowing Sexton to take over the lead. Sexton would cruise home for his third win of the 2020 championship. Watch the full highlights from the night program below: