Salt Lake City 2 Supercross Highlights
Watch all the action from both the 450SX and 250SX East Region at the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross.
Videos courtesy of NBC Sports.
450SX
In the 450SX main event, Zach Osborne got out to an early lead but was joined by Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac. Webb and Tomac made passes to get to first and second, and then went back and forth throughout the entire main event, lapping everyone up to the third-place finisher (Jason Anderson), before Tomac took the checkered flag. The win was Tomac's 34th career 450SX main event, tying him with Ryan Dungey for sixth all-time. Watch the full highlights from the night program below:
250SX
The start of the 250SX main event was just as the fans had hoped as Shane McElrath and Chase Sexton were out front early, but McElrath put a move on Sexton, and then Sexton went off the track, got back on, and crashed while stuck in traffic.
Sexton got a bail out due to a red flag for Garrett Marchbanks. Since the leaders hadn't completed three or more laps when the red flag came out, the rules called for a full restart. When the gate dropped on the restart, Sexton and McElrath were out front again, this time with McElrath in the top spot. McElrath would lead the first few laps until lapped traffic and a mistake caused him to go down, allowing Sexton to take over the lead. Sexton would cruise home for his third win of the 2020 championship. Watch the full highlights from the night program below: