“Yeah before we even did Moto Fite Klub, Rob [Buydos, who ran the event] is like, ‘“You know Flattrack Fite Klub is coming?”’ says Ryan Sipes. “Lo and behold two days later he calls me with Jared Mees and all these guys on the phone. And we’re doing it!”

Yup, Moto Fite Klub, that crazy race from an undisclosed location starring Travis Pastrana, Ryan Villopto, Kevin Windham, (Sipes himself), and more, was a hit. Rob Buydos whipped the event together in about 12 days, and ran it on May 12, all in a haste to get it done before supercross or motocross kicked back to life. Well, now Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back, and the industry is fixated on it twice a week. The Moto Fite Klub vibe was cool while it lasted, though.

American Flat Track, though, is not back. The series is scheduled to resume on July 17th in Florida. So that means flat track fans are as starved for racing now as supercross fans were one month ago. Enter Flattrack Fite Klub.

The event will run tomorrow night, and you can watch it on Fite.TV. Like Moto Fite Klub, it features a weirdo format. You’ve got eight total riders, four retired legends (Jay Springsteen, Chris Carr, Scotty Parker, and Joe Kopp) three current stars (Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, and Sammy Halbert), and Sipes, who will basically race anything, anywhere (and has won a couple of American Flat Track TT races).

Retired guys versus current guys seems strange, but there’s a twist: everyone will race on 1970s era Bultaco Astro two-strokes. Yeah, vintage bikes, basically. Single-cylinder two-strokes are far, far removed from the big V-Twin four-strokes dudes like Mees and Smith win races on today.