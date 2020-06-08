Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 3 Race Examination

June 8, 2020 5:35pm | by:

In one of the best races of 2020, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb went toe-to-toe for nearly all of the main event at round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City, Utah. The duo lapped nearly the entire field as they disputed a closely-fought battle to the checkered flag among each other.

We take a closer look at their fight, the incidents that hampered Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath, an aggressive Benny Bloss block pass, and more in this edition of Race eXamination.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.

