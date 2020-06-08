In one of the best races of 2020, Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb went toe-to-toe for nearly all of the main event at round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City, Utah. The duo lapped nearly the entire field as they disputed a closely-fought battle to the checkered flag among each other.

We take a closer look at their fight, the incidents that hampered Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath, an aggressive Benny Bloss block pass, and more in this edition of Race eXamination.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.