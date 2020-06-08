When Enzo Lopes gingerly walked off the track last Wednesday with a dislocated shoulder, it would have been easy to assume his supercross season had come to an end. With such a short turnaround between races and only three total rounds remaining for his coast, a race day decision was made by Lopes and his ClubMX team to get out there again Sunday afternoon. Lopes was clipped by Chase Sexton landing a triple into a turn early in the 250SX main event, taking them both down, but the race was eventually red flagged and restarted out of the gates.

In tricky conditions, the Brazilian managed to come home eighth in the main event at Salt Lake City 3. Afterwards, Steve Matthes caught up with Lopes to see how he was feeling.

Racer X: First of all, man, you put your shoulder out at the last race, I can’t believe you were even racing. How bad was it? How much pain were you in?

Enzo Lopes: Oh, it was really bad. After practice, I thought about pulling out of the race because it was really bad.

Really? So, you just got a shot and toughed it out, I guess?

Yeah, yeah. I took a Toradol shot before the heat and then got fifth in the heat. I got quite lucky with the mud because everyone was just kind of doing basic stuff, you know. And I like mud because it rains a lot in Brazil. So, yeah, to pull an eighth place still, it was really good. And I still crashed.

I feel like you’re good in the mud, right? In the past?

Yeah, before the red flag, I actually got my best start of the season and then [Chase] Sexton landed on me. I got pretty lucky there.