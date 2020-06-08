GEICO Honda’s Chase Sexton and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Shane McElrath entered Sunday’s race with tied in the points lead in the 250SX East Region lead. Like the Atlanta Supercross when both riders shared the points lead back in February, only one rider would come out of the race day with the lead.

Sexton and McElrath, respectively, were the top qualifiers in the only session of the day after rain adjusted the schedule. McElrath won the first heat, Sexton the second. Come the main event, Sexton and McElrath were one-two. But in the second turn, that changed quickly. McElrath went inside on Sexton and pushed the #1E rider wide, sending him outside of the Tuff Blox. Sexton reentered the track inside the top ten but things continued to go south when he clipped the rear end of Enzo Lopes while tripling into a corner, taking them both down and allowing McElrath and the rest of the field to continue ahead while he remounted. Then, in a series of unfortunate events when Garrett Marchbanks went down hard, the race was red flagged and with McElrath (the leader) completing less than three laps, the race would be completely restarted out of the gates.

This worked out to be a gift, said Sexton afterwards, who got another great start—of course, accompanied by McElrath. But this time it was McElrath who had issued of his own as mistakes allowed Sexton to move from second to first and cruise to his third win of the 2020 championship. McElrath brought it home in second and his teammate Colt Nichols rounded out the podium.

All three riders spoke about it in a post-race press conference, held via a Zoom conference call. NBCSports’ Daniel Blair hosted the virtual press conference.

Daniel Blair: Shane and Chase, since we’ve gotten to Salt Lake City it’s been Shane versus Chase, Chase versus Shane. You guys have been riding well. You seem to be one-upping each other every chance you get. Come into this race with the red plates tied. Tough conditions. Chase, you’ve come away with it with that points lead. Shane, second in the championship as it runs. I want to talk about the couple things that happened in that main event. There was a red flag early that sent you guys back to the gate. Then Shane of course, lap traffic got you there early in that main event. Take me through both of those things and how it affected you differently.

Shane McElrath: Honestly, it was a bummer. I was ready to go. I think it showed. I pulled the holeshot. I didn’t pull the first one, but I got in the lead right away. Second one I pulled really good. I just felt like it was time to go. It was a bummer to get the red flag. I don’t know what really happened to Garrett [Marchbanks]. He was sitting up over there and they were waving the yellow and then he just never moved. It was a bummer to see him have to get hauled off and also to get red flagged because we were in the perfect position that we needed to be in. [I had to] Just refocus. I think we were all a little wet after sitting there in the rain for a little bit. It was pretty different once we started back racing. The rain really made things slippery. It was another good start. Really just tried to go. I was doing okay. The track was pretty slippery, but then just crossed paths with that lapper and went down. My gloves were slippery. My hands were frozen. It took me a couple laps to get back going, which was a bummer. At the end I felt fine and really just wish I had some more time. It was a bummer everything that happened, but to come away with second on a mud race, I did my best. We’ll be ready for next Wednesday.

Chase Sexton: The first race I got a really good start. Came into the second corner and Shane came inside me. I went off the track. The second rhythm section, I got the rhythm clean. I think Enzo Lopes rolled the last jump and I landed right on top of him and ended up sliding out. So that was a bummer. I really felt like my speed was really good all day. I felt like I had an edge on everybody. I think I could still get up to at least… I know I could have got into second but Shane, I was kind of keeping tabs on him the first couple laps. I felt like my speed was good enough to maybe get up to him. It definitely worked out in my favor to get the red flag. Got a decent start. I think I was second. I was kind of just riding behind Shane. The first race [that was restarted] I made a stupid mistake early and I was like, I’m not going to do that again. I got to wait this thing out. I felt like I was faster in the whoops. I got close to him a couple times, but I kind of backed off and then kind of got back close. Then he ended up coming together with a lapper, which gave me the lead. After that I kind of put my head down for a few laps and ended up running into the same lapper in that corner and broke my front brake system, so I didn’t have a front brake for over half that race which was kind of a bummer. It was kind of sketchy with how the track was. I felt like I rode decent. I felt like I rode really well all day, but that first race was not good for me. Getting the restart played in my favor. On the line I was like, “I got to win this race.” There was no second place tonight. I had to go out there and win. I feel like we did a good job with that.