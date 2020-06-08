Round 13 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship just happened and we’re racking up the SLC SX races here. What a race we had and on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com and Fly Racing, we’ll try to cover everything. Host Steven Matthes will welcome in Fly Racing’s Jason Thomas and Swapmotolive.com’s Michael Antonovich as co-hosts all show as we try to break everything that happened down.

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin decided to pull out of the SX series because he was going to point out and we’ll have him on via phone to talk about that decision, how hard it was for him, what’s next for him, and what he thought about the opening two rounds here.

Nick Wey is a friend of the show and works with Adam Cianciarulo and Cameron Mcadoo as their trainer/life coach. We’ll have NYK drop by our makeshift studio to talk about AC getting hurt, RAM IT, the Loretta Lynn’s qualifier for his kids, and more.

Feld Entertainment’s Director of Motorsports, two wheels, Dave Prater will swing by to tell us his thoughts on the first three rounds, how hard it was to pull this thing off, he’ll tell us about the decisions behind the scenes, and more.

Daniel Blair will drop by again because he asked us to and we’ll grill him on what it was like in the rain as a pit reporter and he’ll bring his old AX buddy and Scott Motorsports’ Dave Ginolfi by as well to bench race about the series, their time racing together, and more.

We’ll have some more guests tonight but still working out the details so stay tuned to the show to see who calls in or drops by!

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

