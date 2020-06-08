Kawasaki Provides Update on Garrett Marchbanks 

Monster Energy/ Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks suffered a crash early in the 250SX main event during Sunday's Salt Lake City 3 Supercross. Marchbanks was down and needed medical attention so the race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to attend to Marchbanks and help him off the track. Since the leader of the race (Shane McElrath) hadn't completed three or more laps, the race reverted to a full restart with another gate drop.

Marchbanks was sitting up after the crash but was taken off the track on a stretcher. This afternoon, the team released the following update on the Utah native: