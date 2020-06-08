Kawasaki Provides Update on Garrett Marchbanks
Monster Energy/ Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks suffered a crash early in the 250SX main event during Sunday's Salt Lake City 3 Supercross. Marchbanks was down and needed medical attention so the race was red flagged in order to allow the Alpinestars medical crew to attend to Marchbanks and help him off the track. Since the leader of the race (Shane McElrath) hadn't completed three or more laps, the race reverted to a full restart with another gate drop.
Marchbanks was sitting up after the crash but was taken off the track on a stretcher. This afternoon, the team released the following update on the Utah native:
SALT LAKE CITY—Monster Energy/ Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Garrett Marchbanks started Round 13 with a solid heat race finish inside Rice-Eccles Stadium, but the tricky track conditions due to rain collected the Utah native and forced him to end the night early. Marchbanks was sent to the hospital for evaluation on his ribs and will now have a week and a half off before the Eastern Regional 250SX championship resumes on June 17.
“Garrett was riding well and had a good heat race so it was tough to see him get hurt. He stayed overnight in the hospital for observation on a bruised lung and will hopefully have some good news soon.” - Zach White, R&D Manager