Flattrack Fite Klub: Roundtable Event Tonight, Racing Tomorrow

Exciting live motorcycle racing is back on Fite with the best riders in the field!

Exclusively on Fite, Flattrack Fite Klub will feature the world's biggest names in flattrack racing, including current riders Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, Sammy Halbert along with Ryan Sipes just off his recent third place showing in Moto Fite Klub last month.

These current championship riders will be challenged by none other than legends, Jay Springsteen, Scott Parker, Chris Carr, and Joe Kopp.

On Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST with the Flattrack Fite Klub roundtable will take place, with all of the riders discussing the history of the sport and what fans can expect when they reignite decades-old rivalries on the track. This roundtable event will be available for free on Fite.TV. Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST exclusively on Fite Pay Per View, the racing till take place.

Don’t miss the live event: Flattrack Fite Klub, only on Fite.TV!

For more information, read the full press release from late May announcing the event.