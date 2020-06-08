Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Flattrack Fite Klub: Roundtable Event Tonight, Racing Tomorrow

June 8, 2020 10:40am | by:
Exciting live motorcycle racing is back on Fite with the best riders in the field!

Exclusively on Fite, Flattrack Fite Klub will feature the world's biggest names in flattrack racing, including current riders Jared Mees, Bryan Smith, Sammy Halbert along with Ryan Sipes just off his recent third place showing in Moto Fite Klub last month.

These current championship riders will be challenged by none other than legends, Jay Springsteen, Scott Parker, Chris Carr, and Joe Kopp.

On Monday, June 8, at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST with the Flattrack Fite Klub roundtable will take place, with all of the riders discussing the history of the sport and what fans can expect when they reignite decades-old rivalries on the track. This roundtable event will be available for free on Fite.TV. Tomorrow, Tuesday, June 9, at 8:30 p.m. EST/5:30 p.m. PST exclusively on Fite Pay Per View, the racing till take place.

Don’t miss the live event: Flattrack Fite Klub, only on Fite.TV!

For more information, read the full press release from late May announcing the event.

