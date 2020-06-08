What a race! Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were fired up for round 13 of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and we were fired up watching it. So, we fired some questions at former pro Jason Thomas, who was there in Utah watching. Ready, aim, fire!

How do dudes double-lap the top ten and lap fourth place when some of the dudes from fourth on back were having great rides?

Tomac and Webb entered some alternate dimension, especially in the second half of the main event. Not only did they hold steady as the track deteriorated, they actually started going faster. They dropped into the 51s and 52s to end the race, while Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne were running 3-5 seconds a lap slower. Gaining multiple seconds a lap on the final podium finisher (Anderson) is not common. Tomac and Webb were feeding off each other’s intensity and began pushing harder and harder while everyone else was in survival mode. Crazy stuff.

Talk about the different rhythms and jumps Tomac and Webb were jumping and discovering as the race unfolded.

On a dry track, the rhythms they pulled would have been the norm. With the rain, ruts, and chaos, though, tripling through these sections was basically abandoned by most. The key is keeping an open mind during the main event so if and when those lines become viable, you’re ready to go. The track crew did a great job of fixing the ruts before the main event, opening up the opportunity. Tomac and Webb did a great job of seizing that opportunity, albeit with the risks involved. Watching them put the track together mid-race was cool to watch. The physical skill set is obviously required but the mental fortitude to re-think the track each lap is arguably just as valuable.