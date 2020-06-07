Weather Adjusts Race Day Schedule for Salt Lake City 3 Supercross
Weather has impacted today's race day schedule for the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium. There will be one qualifying session at 1 p.m. MDT/3 p.m. EDT that will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Gold. You can view the full broadcast information below. According to the radar, there is more rain expected in SLC this afternoon.
This afternoon's program is expected to take place as originally scheduled.
Below is the full race day schedule, broadcast information.
Salt Lake City 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule
Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.
TV/NBC Sports Gold Broadcast
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/Noon PDT on NBC Sports Gold.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 3 beginning at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.
Track Map
Feld Entertainment also released the track map for round 13.
The track maps for rounds 12-17 have also been posted on the Supercross Instagram page: