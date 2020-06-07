Weather has impacted today's race day schedule for the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium. There will be one qualifying session at 1 p.m. MDT/3 p.m. EDT that will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Gold. You can view the full broadcast information below. According to the radar, there is more rain expected in SLC this afternoon.

This afternoon's program is expected to take place as originally scheduled.

Below is the full race day schedule, broadcast information.

Salt Lake City 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.