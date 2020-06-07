Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 7
Sun Jun 21
Articles
Full Schedule

Weather Adjusts Race Day Schedule for Salt Lake City 3 Supercross

June 7, 2020 11:50am | by:
Weather Adjusts Race Day Schedule for Salt Lake City 3 Supercross

Weather has impacted today's race day schedule for the Salt Lake City 3 Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium. There will be one qualifying session at 1 p.m. MDT/3 p.m. EDT that will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Gold. You can view the full broadcast information below. According to the radar, there is more rain expected in SLC this afternoon.

This afternoon's program is expected to take place as originally scheduled.

Below is the full race day schedule, broadcast information.

Salt Lake City 3 Supercross Race Day Schedule

Note: All Times Local to Salt Lake City, Utah.

TV/NBC Sports Gold Broadcast

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/Noon PDT on NBC Sports Gold.

NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage of Salt Lake City 3 beginning at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT. It will also stream on NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and NBC Sports Gold. Both qualifying and the night show program will be available to watch on NBC Sports Gold.

Supercross TV Schedule

Track Map

Feld Entertainment also released the track map for round 13.

  • Salt Lake City 3 Supercross track map. Feld Entertainment
  • Salt Lake City 3 Supercross track map. Feld Entertainment
  • Salt Lake City 3 Supercross track map. Feld Entertainment

The track maps for rounds 12-17 have also been posted on the Supercross Instagram page:

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now