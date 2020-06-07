Once Tomac had that down, it was up to Webb to find something else, and he did it by trying to jump and land on the inside of the supercross triple. “It was funny, the suspension guy joked about it before the main event, and I was like “You’re delusional.” But we got to a point with two laps to go where I was like “___it lets’ go for it!” It was a good line, but I guess it wasn’t enough. I was expecting to case it for sure.”

As it came down to the last lap—Tomac had made a brief push to get away but got thwarted by lappers again—Webb tried his inside line after the triple and got halfway to making the pass, but Tomac hung on. The whoops loomed, but this time the lappers gave the worst of it to Webb, as Tyler Bowers slowed him. It was just enough for Tomac to escape without one last challenge. Still, what’s impressive is that after all that heat, they kept the racing clean and respectful, and even kept it that way after the race. Both riders mentioned that lappers cost them both, equally, instead of using that as any kind of an excuse.

Making no excuses, also, was third-place Jason Anderson, of Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna. He rode well, passing his teammate Osborne to take the podium spot. “I think I had a little more leg than Zach in the whoops,” joked Anderson. “Next thing I know I was in no man’s land. Those guys up front waxed me. I feel like I’ve been able to work on my weak points. Compared to Sunday my start was better. I’m just going to try to keep it going.”

Osborne was fourth, a good follow-up to his third on Wednesday. Malcolm Stewart was strong again, this time scoring a career-best fifth on his Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda. Dean Wilson was sixth, completing another great night for the Rockstar Energy Drink Husqvarna team. Justin Brayton was seventh ahead Martin Davalos, who has been rock-solid in the three races in Salt Lake City. Justin Barcia was ninth and Roczen, who lost the pace again here like he did on Wednesday, fell back to a disappointing 10th.