A few pieces of news from the pits. Adam Cianciarulo is not competing tonight and will not compete in any of the remaining rounds. His big crash early at the first race here last Sunday has resulted in fractures to his back. Here's a "Get well soon" and a "see you soon" to AC, who plans to be ready for the Lucas Oil Pro Motorcross Championship opener in July.

"This is not the news I was expecting to be sharing today, but after speaking to additional specialists and the team, it is in my best interest that I sit out the remainder of the supercross season," said Cianciarulo in a team statement. "This is a tough pill to swallow as I was really excited to get back to racing here in Salt Lake City, but I have to be smart with what my body is telling me. For now, I will focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to make sure I am ready to go in July for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. I want to thank the entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team for their unwavering support through this tough time. We will be back and stronger than ever.”

Also, Jeremy Martin is out in the 250 class. In full transparency, Jeremy and his GEICO Honda team admitted they do not want to "point out" of the 250 class and be forced into the 450s next year. Martin, who missed all of the points-paying races of 2019 after a serious back injury, is near the point limit, so he will skip the final three supercross races of his season (two East and one East/West Showdown) and focus on prep for motocross. This will allow him to return to 250SX for 2021.

“I haven’t won races this year in supercross, but a lot of people didn’t think I would even be competitive coming back from an injury like I had,” Martin said in a team statement. “To go to the 450 class in supercross after not even nipping on the heels of winning races in the 250 class, I can’t think short-term like that. I wouldn’t be able to get a ride, so it would be a terrible move for my career.”

In the 450SX Class, Monster Energy Kawaski's Eli Tomac has tightened his championship grip in the first two SLC races, going 1-2 in the results. His primary points rival, Honda HRC's Ken Roczen, has gone 3-5, losing ten points to Tomac in the process, and revealing he has had breathing issues. Red Bull KTM's Cooper Webb won the other Salt Lake City race, held five days ago, and remains 29 points behind Tomac, which is exactly where he sat when this string of seven races began. It's also worth noting the surging Rockstar Energy Husqvarna crew, including Zach Osborne, who led 20 laps on Wednesday and finished third, and Jason Anderson, who has gone 4-4 in the two SLC races so far. Plus, their teammate Dean Wilson has been quick throughout the events.