GEICO Honda has announced veteran Jeremy Martin will forgo the remainder of 250SX East Championship in order to remain eligible for the 250SX class in 2021. Martin, who did not compete in an AMA points-paying race in 2019 after suffering a back injury during the summer of 2018 in a crash that resulted in a burst fracture of his L1 vertebrae. In December 2019, Martin and the team announced his back injury had barely healed, meaning he would have to have another surgery to redo the procedure that had already been done and he would have to miss the entire 2019 racing season.

Martin returned to racing in the fall of 2019 for several off-season races, including the Monster Energy Cup and the Paris Supercross (neither an AMA points-paying race). In February, Martin lined up for the Tampa Supercross main event on February 15, his first race back since the crash and his first AMA Supercross race since the Las Vegas Supercross on May 5, 2018—651 days (21 months and ten days) prior.

Now, Martin will pull out of the 2020 250SX East Region Championship with three races remaining, as he sits fourth in the championship at 105 points total, nearing the 135-point limit. Pulling out of the remainder of the 2020 championship allows Martin to exercise the second year of the contract he signed with GEICO Honda that he signed in December 2018 when it was announced he would miss all of 2019. Remaining eligible in the 250SX class allows him to race for GEICO Honda team in the 250SX class in 2021 instead of moving to the premier class for 2021 (which GEICO Honda does not compete in), where limited factory rides are available.

Note: GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton (2019 250SX East Region champion), Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis (2019 250SX West Region champion), and Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha's Shane McElrath will all point of the 250SX class at the completion of the 2020 championship and will move to the premier class for 2021. While Sexton has a deal lined up with the Honda HRC team, it has yet to be known where Ferrandis and McElrath will end up.

