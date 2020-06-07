Finding The Best Father’s Day Present You’ll Ever Give

This is the story of how I found the best Father’s Day present you’ll ever give your dad: Grand Prix Motocross: The 1972 Championship Season. It’s only available from We Went Fast.

Years ago, someone told me I’d never find a reason to visit Boron, California. A mining town 130 miles northeast of LAX, Boron is on the way to nowhere. It’s between nothing and nothing.

According to my GPS, the destination was 5 miles ahead on the left. From my perch on an overpass of CA Hwy 58 I could see what seemed like 100 miles into the Mojave Desert. To the right, a military cargo plane floated gracefully through the air looking for a runway. To the left, sagebrush, heatwaves, and an ink-black strip of asphalt that disappeared into the horizon. I pulled over on the bridge so I could absorb the desolation for a few minutes and feel the arid air and summer sun sear my skin. I had spent 6 hours on a plane and 3 more in a rental car. All for a complete gamble. I’m betting that at journey’s end, in a ghostly shuttered building, are the unsold, stockpiled, pristine copies of Grand Prix Motocross, one of the greatest dirt bike books ever produced.