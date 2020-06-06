It’s time for round 13! We are still in Salt Lake City and these rounds are coming at us relentlessly now. Wednesday’s round 12 saw a significantly better racetrack in both design and surface condition. With rain forecasted for Sunday, everything we have learned at rounds 11 and 12 could change. Mud is the great equalizer, changing the narrative for where we saw the series headed. Let’s take a look at the track map but keep in mind, rain could drastically change the approach to all of these sections.

Dirty Little Secrets

This start is the shortest of the SLC rounds thus far, bending into a long left sweeper. On a normal lap, riders will go for a 3-3 option and into a bowl berm next to the starting gates. Exiting the corner, they will enter a rhythm section spanning the length of the stadium. The fastest line looks to be 3-3-3-2. That last double will see riders cut across the inside of the corner and accelerate towards the next triple. The toughest part will be getting the first 3 out of the corner. If riders get that first 3 clean, it will be smooth sailing.