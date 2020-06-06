A key moment on the start of the 450SX class main event at the second round in Salt Lake City, Utah, could have easily went completely unnoticed. After musical gate selections for varying reasons, Cooper Webb took advantage of out-jumping his title compatriots to get a good start in his own right and cause a worse start for Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen.

We break down how that happened, Tomac's crazy charge forward, the overwhelming power of the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha bikes, Chase Sexton's fall, and Shane McElrath's third win of the season on this edition of Race eXamination.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.