Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Racer X Films: Salt Lake City 2 Race Examination

June 6, 2020 7:30pm | by:

A key moment on the start of the 450SX class main event at the second round in Salt Lake City, Utah, could have easily went completely unnoticed. After musical gate selections for varying reasons, Cooper Webb took advantage of out-jumping his title compatriots to get a good start in his own right and cause a worse start for Eli Tomac and Ken Roczen.

We break down how that happened, Tomac's crazy charge forward, the overwhelming power of the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha bikes, Chase Sexton's fall, and Shane McElrath's third win of the season on this edition of Race eXamination.

Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment.

