Pro Circuit Introduces CRF110F and KLX110/140 Throttle Tubes

Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
CORONA, CA—New mini bike parts for the Honda CRF110F and KLX110/140 are now in stock and ready for moto. The Pro Circuit throttle tubes for the 2019-2020 CRF110F, 2010-2020 KLX110 and 2008-2020 KLX140 are CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum and are much stronger than the OEM plastic material. Pro Circuit also added a Teflon coating which will help to ensure a smoother twist of the throttle. Slide a Pro Circuit throttle tube on your new CRF/KLX model and twist the throttle with ease during your next pit bike ride.

