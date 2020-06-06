Pro Circuit Introduces CRF110F and KLX110/140 Throttle Tubes

CORONA, CA—New mini bike parts for the Honda CRF110F and KLX110/140 are now in stock and ready for moto. The Pro Circuit throttle tubes for the 2019-2020 CRF110F, 2010-2020 KLX110 and 2008-2020 KLX140 are CNC-machined from aircraft quality aluminum and are much stronger than the OEM plastic material. Pro Circuit also added a Teflon coating which will help to ensure a smoother twist of the throttle. Slide a Pro Circuit throttle tube on your new CRF/KLX model and twist the throttle with ease during your next pit bike ride.