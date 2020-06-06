Late last Wednesday night, shortly after round 12 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, had wrapped up and everything was all over but the shouting, Garrett Marchbanks was just a little frustrated, having come up short of the podium with a fifth-place finish in the 250SX East Region event.

“My start in the main didn’t do me any favors trying to get up to the front,” lamented the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racer on what was an eventful day. “I was way back and had to manage to get through the pack. The pace at the front is really high and if you’re not there at the start, it’s hard to close the gap. Everything else feels great, I just need to get up there so I can challenge those guys at the start. We get another try on Sunday."

Coalville, Utah, a town of 1,363 folks situated at 5,577 ft of attitude and located a mere 40 minutes from Rice-Eccles Stadium, is where Garrett Marchbanks hails from. “Man, Coalville, I’ve lived here for 18 years now,” he offered. “It’s a small town and no one really comes out of here racing dirt bikes. Man, I think there are only 1,500 people who live here.”