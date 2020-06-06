How was your spring before everything got shut down?

Good. I started Daytona. I won one class and then I fell in the second one. I went to Spring Nationals in Texas and I won all my supermini classes and then third in schoolboy one in the 125 class. So they went good.

Now that we’re back to racing, what are the next races you plan to go to?

My first regional would be Utah which is next weekend. Then Loretta’s in August. If Monster Energy Cup goes on then I will race that, but if it’s not then I’ll get on a 250 after Loretta’s.

What are your goals for Loretta’s?

Obviously try and win, but top three is my goal, and try my hardest. My goal is to go pro in the next couple years, probably three or four years, I’ll hopefully sign with Kawasaki. That’s my goal.