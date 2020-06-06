450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is forgoing supercross to make sure he’s ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | TBD

Comment: Cianciarulo tried to race on Wednesday after a crash from the first SLC race left him extremely sore, but after practice he decided he didn’t have the strength to safely race. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word from the team on his status for Sunday.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is hoping to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a knee injury before the season.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy is back on the bike but isn’t racing any supercross. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Broc Tickle – HAND | IN

Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. He missed Wednesday but is going to attempt to race on Sunday.