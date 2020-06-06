Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City 1
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Josh Strang
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Salt Lake City 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Colt Nichols
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 3
Sun Jun 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 4
Wed Jun 10
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
High Point
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 5
Sun Jun 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City 6
Wed Jun 17
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Salt Lake City 3

Injury Report Salt Lake City 3

June 6, 2020 10:00am
by:

450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is forgoing supercross to make sure he’s ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon. 

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.

Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | TBD

Comment: Cianciarulo tried to race on Wednesday after a crash from the first SLC race left him extremely sore, but after practice he decided he didn’t have the strength to safely race. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word from the team on his status for Sunday.

Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT

Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.

Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Musquin is hoping to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a knee injury before the season.

Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Savatgy is back on the bike but isn’t racing any supercross. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Broc Tickle – HAND | IN

Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. He missed Wednesday but is going to attempt to race on Sunday.

250SX EAST

Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Crown is out due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.

Nick Gaines – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: Gaines crashed at SLC 1 and landed on his shoulder. He ended up pulling out on Wednesday but is confident he’ll be ready to go for Sunday.

RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair knee damage when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.

Grant Harlan – WRIST | OUT

Comment: Harlan crashed on Wednesday and hurt his wrist. X-Rays didn’t reveal any broken bones, but the pain was too much to race. He told us his wrist is feeling better, but he won’t be ready for Sunday.

Josh Hill – HIP | OUT

Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.

Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER | Out

Comment: Lopes crashed on Wednesday and popped his shoulder out of joint. He said on Instagram that he was okay but he will not race on Sunday.

Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT

Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.

250SX WEST

Next 250SX West Region race: June 10, 2020 – Salt Lake City 4 Supercross

Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN

Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City. 

Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT

Comment: Hayes crashed big recently and sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist. He’s out for the foreseeable future. 

Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN

Comment: The elder Lawrence brother is in for his supercross debut.

Less than a week until Hunter Lawrence will make his AMA Supercross debut with GEICO Honda.
Less than a week until Hunter Lawrence will make his AMA Supercross debut with GEICO Honda. Simon Cudby

Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN

Comment: Lawrence is ready to go for Salt Lake City.

Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN

Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year. We checked in with him this week and he said his knee is great, and that he’s in for Salt Lake City.

Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT

Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.

Read Now
July 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now