450SX
Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT
Comment: Anstie is forgoing supercross to make sure he’s ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after having surgery on his Achilles tendon.
Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Bogle is out for supercross after a big concussion took him out of action in Glendale.
Adam Cianciarulo – BANGED UP | TBD
Comment: Cianciarulo tried to race on Wednesday after a crash from the first SLC race left him extremely sore, but after practice he decided he didn’t have the strength to safely race. At time of posting we hadn’t received an official word from the team on his status for Sunday.
Vann Martin – KNEE, TOES | OUT
Comment: Martin recently had surgery to fix a torn ACL suffered in St. Louis. He also sustained a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals in the crash. He’s out for supercross.
Marvin Musquin – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Musquin is hoping to be ready for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after sustaining a knee injury before the season.
Joey Savatgy – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Savatgy is back on the bike but isn’t racing any supercross. He’ll be back for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Broc Tickle – HAND | IN
Comment: Tickle sustained a fracture in his right pinky metacarpal during practice on Sunday in Salt Lake City. He missed Wednesday but is going to attempt to race on Sunday.
250SX EAST
Joey Crown – COLLARBONE, CONCUSSION | OUT
Comment: Crown is out due to a concussion suffered in Atlanta.
Nick Gaines – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: Gaines crashed at SLC 1 and landed on his shoulder. He ended up pulling out on Wednesday but is confident he’ll be ready to go for Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
Extremely bummed to not be racing tonight. The crash I took in the main Sunday landing on my shoulder was a bit worse than I thought. No strength in my right arm unfortunately. I couldn’t ride like myself today in practice. Got with asterisk medical crew after practice and we are both confident I’ll be good to go for Sunday’s race with some rehab.
RJ Hampshire – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Hampshire underwent surgery to repair knee damage when the season was put on pause and is out for the rest of the supercross season.
Grant Harlan – WRIST | OUT
Comment: Harlan crashed on Wednesday and hurt his wrist. X-Rays didn’t reveal any broken bones, but the pain was too much to race. He told us his wrist is feeling better, but he won’t be ready for Sunday.
Josh Hill – HIP | OUT
Comment: Hill will miss the remaining rounds of supercross due to a dislocated and fractured hip suffered in a crash while practicing at ClubMX.
Enzo Lopes – SHOULDER | Out
Comment: Lopes crashed on Wednesday and popped his shoulder out of joint. He said on Instagram that he was okay but he will not race on Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
sem ressentimentos! Eu corro pra vencer! Cair faz parte! Só tenho a agradecer a todos pelas mensagens que recebi desde ontem! Estava me sentindo muito bem, mas os tombos e as lesões fazem parte do esporte! Vou voltar mais forte do que nunca! ???????????????? | small clip from my heat race yesterday. Felt super good the whole day. Unfortunately ended up hitting a tough block and popped out my shoulder. No regrets. I was in for the fight yesterday. Mistakes happen! I’ll be back in a few days ???????? thanks team @clubmx
Jordon Smith – KNEE | OUT
Comment: Smith crashed in Daytona and tore his ACL. He’s had surgery but is expected to miss the rest of 2020.
250SX WEST
Next 250SX West Region race: June 10, 2020 – Salt Lake City 4 Supercross
Christian Craig – HAND, FINGER | IN
Comment: Craig fractured bones in his hand and finger in Glendale but is now ready to race. He’s in for Salt Lake City.
Jacob Hayes – FEMUR, KNEES, WRIST | OUT
Comment: Hayes crashed big recently and sustained a compound femur break, shattered knees, and a fractured wrist. He’s out for the foreseeable future.
Hunter Lawrence – SHOULDER | IN
Comment: The elder Lawrence brother is in for his supercross debut.
Jett Lawrence – HEAD, COLLARBONE | IN
Comment: Lawrence is ready to go for Salt Lake City.
Mitchell Oldenburg – KNEE | IN
Comment: Oldenburg suffered a partial tear in his ACL and tore his meniscus while practicing earlier this year. We checked in with him this week and he said his knee is great, and that he’s in for Salt Lake City.
Justin Thompson – FOOT | OUT
Comment: Thompson tore a ligament in his foot in Daytona and is still on the mend. He’s out for supercross.