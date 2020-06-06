After a Wednesday night race for Monster Energy Supercross, the podium finishers in each class participated in a Thursday-night press conference. Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Zach Osborne, Shane McElrath, Colt Nichols, and Jeremy Martin talk about their night for round 12 of the championship.

