Let’s talk about how the race unfolded. You won and Kailub had his big crash and ended up in a fence, but it’s not like he was cruising with a lead and then crashed. You guys were going at it all day and you had the lead for a while.

Yeah. The last lap was fast. I felt like I was in control, not riding over my head the last lap. He was right there. That’s what was difficult. If I made a mistake, he was going to pass me. There was no doubt about it. I watched some of the highlight video stuff and he was closer than I thought, but I don’t think close enough to show a wheel or anything like that. It’s unfortunate he crashed. I went and saw him after the race and he told me where he crashed. It would have been a big one. Glad he seems like he’s not too beat up. So that’s good. I think if he hadn’t have crashed, I think he mentioned that was a section that he was going to try and pass me. I remember him passing me the lap or so before. When I think about it I’m like, I didn’t know where that line was. He most probably would have got me there. But then if it wasn’t there, there was probably half a mile of grass track kind of stuff there right near the end that would have been interesting.

That’s what I’m saying. You had the speed all day. The last race, two weeks before that in Georgia, you were in the mix. A whole season you’ve been on the podium every race and you’re getting closer and closer to the lead, and then you win. The confidence has to be back, man.

Yeah. It has been a good year. I’m really happy with how I’m riding. People are going to be saying there’s three or four guys out injured, but that’s part of the sport. I’ve been doing it for long enough. You can’t be on the sideline and get a podium. So that’s just part of it. I just feel like I’ve been riding well. I’m confident but I feel like my riding hasn’t changed over the past six months, so it’s not like I have increased confidence. I just feel like things are starting to come together, and the races are just going better for me. It’s hard to get overly confident when you’re racing with someone like Kailub. I’ve said it many times. He’s won 62 races or something like that. That’s not by fluke. He didn’t do that just by getting lucky. He’s a good racer. On the weekend, I know he crashed, but if he didn’t it would have been a much more difficult race the last three miles or whatever it was. I’m confident and I feel like I’m riding well, but it’s still early in the year. I just want to keep plugging away and having fun.

Now that you’re back in these last-lap fights, and in the GNCC the last lap is like a whole other thing, what is it like being back up there? What’s the difference to having a guy right on you or being right behind someone the last lap, last couple miles, compared to other races?

Yeah. Coming into the last lap, Kailub for one had to fuel twice. So when he gassed the second time I tried to get away a little bit like I did the first time, and it just didn’t work. I think maybe I was a little fatigued so I couldn’t push as hard. Then he was probably a little more intense in his riding, so he caught up as well. So going into the last lap I think he was a second or two behind me. It’s hard to break away when you’re together. I just figured I was going to ride my race until I felt like I had to push. I think about halfway through that lap we started going fairly quick. There was a few more mistakes and stuff there, the last lap is intense. Like I said, if it came down to the last three miles it would have been worse or better, however you want to look at it. Definitely would have been exciting. It’s good. I’m excited that it’s a couple races in a row where I’ve been towards the front the last two laps. That’s what the racing is about. You need to be there at the end to have a good result and starting to click it off. Hopefully we can keep doing that.