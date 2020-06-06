Adam Cianciarulo Out For Remainder of Supercross

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo will not return for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Salt Lake City, Utah. The 450SX class rookie suffered fractures in his back after being ran over by Cooper Webb in a fall on the second lap of the main even at round 11 of the championship last Sunday.

Cianciarulo tried to qualify for Wednesday night’s race but was unable to continue to the night show and withdrew from the event. Said Cianciarulo in a Monster Energy Kawasaki press release:

"This is not the news I was expecting to be sharing today, but after speaking to additional specialists and the team, it is in my best interest that I sit out the remainder of the supercross season. This is a tough pill to swallow as I was really excited to get back to racing here in Salt Lake City, but I have to be smart with what my body is telling me. For now, I will focus on my recovery and do everything in my power to make sure I am ready to go in July for the start of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. I want to thank the entire Monster Energy Kawasaki team for their unwavering support through this tough time. We will be back and stronger than ever.”

Cianciarulo explained the injury further in an Instagram post. Here’s what he had to say in the post:

“Unfortunately, I got my CT scan results back yesterday. Obviously, you guys know, last Sunday I had a crash, got ran over and my back’s been bothering me. Turns out I do have four acute fractures on the transverse processes from my L1 to my L4 on the right side of my lower back. They’re basically the little finger looking bones that stick off the spine.”

With only six weeks remaining until the scheduled start of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross season, Cianciarulo assured everyone that the injury is minor, and he could be back on the bike very soon.

“As far as that spot’s concerned, it’s pretty much best-case scenario. It’s only going to be a couple weeks off the bike and no brace, no surgery, nothing like that. So, I’m feeling like I got really lucky. But unfortunately, that means no more supercross for me.”

Below is the full instagram post from Cianciarulo: