Tie Game

We know Chase Sexton is capable of winning races, he’s already won two this year, but what he hasn’t done is win since the championship resumed in Salt Lake City. Shane McElrath, on the other hand, has had no problem snagging wins—he’s done nothing but that so far in Rice-Eccles Stadium! And thanks to Sexton’s rough night on Wednesday, in which he crashed and ended up fourth, the two are now tied at 140 points apiece. One of the two will emerge with the red plate at the end of Sunday’s race. Will it be Sexton or McElrath? -Aaron Hansel

Hidden Speed

Although the results haven’t shown it, Pierce Brown has been very fast in the last two races. At SLC 1 he came from nearly dead last to finish fifth, and on Wednesday he was running fourth before he went down when Sexton crashed right in front of him. Again he found himself near the back of the pack, but charged up to tenth. It’s going to be interesting to see what Brown’s got in the tank if he ever finds himself up front and unobstructed. –Hansel

Tantalizingly Close

Had you told Zach Osborne before the gate dropped on Wednesday he was going to be on the podium, he probably would have been pumped. But after leading most of the race, only to give up spots to Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac at the very end, Osborne was, by his own admission, a little bummed. Even so, it was a fantastic ride from Osborne, and it showed he does in fact have the speed to run up front. Now that he’s got the experience of leading deep into a 450SX main event, will it help him seal the deal on Sunday? –Hansel